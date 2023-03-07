Notification Settings

Firefighters lift shed to rescue trapped puppy

The nine-month-old miniature schnauzer was saved by firefighters in Essex.

A firefighter with a rescued puppy

Firefighters rescued a puppy after it followed its nose behind a shed and got stuck.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said Todd, a nine-month-old miniature schnauzer, could not get out by himself.

Crews were called to Chapel Lane, Hadleigh, at 11.45am on Tuesday, with firefighters working together to lift the shed and move it across to free the puppy.

Photographs show firefighters using a crowbar and a power tool.

Firefighters used a crowbar and power tool to free the trapped puppy (Essex County Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

A crew member was also snapped holding Todd in his arms afterwards.

Todd was reunited with his owner at about 12.30pm.

