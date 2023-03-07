Boy, 11, dies after blaze in east London flat

Firefighters

An 11-year-old boy has died and four people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a flat in east London.

Two adults and two children escaped the blaze at the home in Stern Close, Barking, before firefighters arrived.

The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sadly, a child has died following a flat fire in #Barking in the early hours of this morning. Our thoughts are with their friends, family and the local community https://t.co/hUliUvaBdl pic.twitter.com/rqQttcmKYo — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 7, 2023

Police said those in hospital are not in a life-threatening condition. Another man was treated at the incident by paramedics.

Around 40 firefighters battled the fire after crews were called at 3.25am on Tuesday, and a three-roomed flat on the second floor of the building was “destroyed” by the flames.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the cause alongside the London Fire Brigade.