Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Harry in ’email correspondence’ with King’s office over coronation attendance

UK NewsPublished:

The Coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in “email correspondence” with the King’s office over whether they will attend the coronation.

Following the publication of Harry’s controversial memoir Spare, it has been unclear whether he and Meghan would be invited to the ceremony on May 6.

The Coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Gala performance of Hamilton
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dan Charity/PA)

Tens of thousands of street parties are expected to be staged during the weekend, with people urged to come together across the nation for the Coronation Big Lunch on May 7.

According to reports, Harry has been in contact with Charles’ representatives concerning their attendance.

But the duke has said that he would not yet be disclosing whether a decision had been made on his and Meghan’s attendance.

A Sussex spokesperson told The Times: “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News