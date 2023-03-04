Notification Settings

What the papers say – March 4

UK NewsPublished:

One story dominates the front pages on Saturday.

British newspapers

The nation’s papers are led by fresh pressure on Boris Johnson over partygate.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Daily Star report the cross-party Privileges Committee said the Commons may have been misled at least four times, with evidence strongly suggesting breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to the then-prime minister.

The i says Mr Johnson’s political comeback is “in peril” after the findings.

However, the Daily Mail and Daily Express carry comment from Mr Johnson, who claimed that the inquiry’s preliminary report showed he was being “vindicated”.

Elsewhere, the FT Weekend says the Financial Conduct Authority has been blamed for chip maker Arm listing in New York over London.

