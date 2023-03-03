King and Queen Consort to make first state visit to France

The King and Queen Consort

The King and Queen Consort will make their first state visits to France and Germany, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Charles and Camilla will travel to the French capital Paris and then continue onwards to Berlin in Germany during a six-day visit which begins on March 26.

There are number of firsts, reflecting what is believed to be the wish of the host countries to mark the historic trip of the nation’s new head of state.