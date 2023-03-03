Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ambulance strikes suspended by GMB and Unison ahead of pay talks

UK NewsPublished:

The GMB said it has received assurances from the Department of Health and Social Care that there is cash available for potential pay rises.

Ambulance workers on the picket line outside London Ambulance Service
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside London Ambulance Service

Ambulance strikes scheduled for next week have been suspended after the Government agreed to discuss pay for this year, the GMB and Unison unions have said.

The union said it has received assurances from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) that there is cash available for potential pay rises covering both this year and next year.

GMB added that ministers have also said they are open to discussions about improvements to ambulance workers’ terms and conditions.

This means planned nationwide strikes involving 13,000 workers which had been due to take place on Monday and Wednesday have been suspended.

Unison’s Sara Gorton said that strike action would resume if discussions were not “meaningful”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News