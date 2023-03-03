Ambulance strikes suspended by GMB and Unison ahead of pay talks

Ambulance workers on the picket line outside London Ambulance Service

Ambulance strikes scheduled for next week have been suspended after the Government agreed to discuss pay for this year, the GMB and Unison unions have said.

The union said it has received assurances from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) that there is cash available for potential pay rises covering both this year and next year.

GMB added that ministers have also said they are open to discussions about improvements to ambulance workers’ terms and conditions.

This means planned nationwide strikes involving 13,000 workers which had been due to take place on Monday and Wednesday have been suspended.