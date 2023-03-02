William and Kate meet business leaders with Norway’s Crown Prince and Princess

Prince and Princess of Wales host Norwegian royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales and Norway’s Crown Prince and Princess have staged a meeting with leading Norwegian businesses working on green energy solutions.

William and Kate welcomed Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit to Windsor Castle where the foursome sat down with the senior executives.

William, Kate and Norway’s Crown Prince and Princess meet with business executives from Norwegian companies (Kensington Palace/PA)

Those invited were Alex Grant, senior vice president and UK country manager for Equinor, an energy company and reportedly the UK’s largest gas supplier.