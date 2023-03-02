Swinney to step down as Scottish Deputy First Minister

Deputy First Minister John Swinney

John Swinney is to leave the Scottish Government with Nicola Sturgeon, he has confirmed.

The Scottish Deputy First Minister described his almost 16 years in the Cabinet – first under Alex Salmond then under Ms Sturgeon – as the “privilege of my life”.

But he said after taking on several “demanding” roles, including as finance secretary, education secretary, and currently as the Covid Recovery Secretary, he will be stepping down from the Government when the new first minister is appointed.

John Swinney has been Nicola Sturgeon’s Deputy First Minister since she took on the top job in Scottish politics in 2014 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In a letter to Ms Sturgeon setting out his intentions, Mr Swinney – who has been her Deputy First Minister since she took on the top job in 2014 – said he looks forward to serving with her on the backbenches of Holyrood “to continue our contribution to Scotland’s cause”.

He told Ms Sturgeon: “Thank-you for the opportunity you have given me to serve my country.

“I am indebted to you for your leadership, constancy, friendship and loyalty.”

After almost 16 years as a Minister, I have today written to the First Minister to say that when her successor is appointed I will leave Government. Serving Scotland has been the privilege of my life. Thank you.

Recalling how he joined the SNP at the age of 15 in 1979 at a time when the party’s prospects of electoral success were “poor”, he said he could “scarcely have imagined that over so many years I would have the opportunity to serve Scotland in Government in the way I have”.

Mr Swinney, who was the SNP leader between 2000 and 2004, thanked colleagues and also civil servants, praising Government officials for their “advice and professionalism”.

He said he had been “touched constantly by the kindness of people in Scotland and their understanding of the many challenges with which we have to wrestle in Government”.