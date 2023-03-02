Prescriptions for opioids ‘fall by almost half-a-million over last four years’

Prescription pills lying beside bottle

GPs and pharmacists have helped slash prescriptions for potentially addictive opioid drugs by 450,000 in under four years, latest data suggests.

New figures published by NHS England show prescriptions for opioids fell from 5.68 million to 5.23 million between 2019/20 and the year ending November 2022.

The number of benzodiazepines prescribed had also fallen by 170,000, from 1.25 million to 1.08 million.

Meanwhile, sleeping pill prescriptions dropped by almost 93,000 from 906,164 to 813,285.

But the charity Versus Arthritis said the medicines could be very helpful for some people with arthritis and “in the UK, opioid addiction is fortunately rare among people with chronic pain”.

It said the medicines must not be stigmatised.

NHS England said that to build on existing progress in cutting prescriptions, a new plan aimed to further reduce inappropriate prescribing of painkillers and other addictive drugs through supporting GPs and pharmacists to give patients a personalised review of their medicines.

Medics would work with patients to see if a change in treatment was appropriate, such as moving patients away from drugs, especially if there were questions over their benefit.

NHS England said an 8% drop in prescriptions in under three years for opioids was estimated to have saved nearly 350 lives and prevented more than 2,100 incidents of patient harm.

In 2017/18, one in four adults in England were prescribed benzodiazepines, the z-drugs zopiclone and zolpidem, gabapentinoids, opioids for chronic non-cancer pain or antidepressants.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said: “We know that patients who require prescriptions for potentially addictive drugs can become dependent and struggle with withdrawal, and this new action plan helps NHS services to continue positive work in this space having already slashed opioid prescriptions by almost half-a-million over the last four years.

“The plan gives clear guidance to support patients who no longer need these drugs to provide them with routine medicine reviews and move them on to other, alternative therapies where appropriate, saving both lives and taxpayer money in the process.”

Dr Benjamin Ellis, senior clinical advisor to the charity Versus Arthritis and consultant rheumatologist, said: “At the heart of this issue are people who have been prescribed these medicines for painful conditions like arthritis, which affects more than 10 million people in the UK.

“Medicines like opioids can be very helpful for some people with arthritis, and in the UK, opioid addiction is fortunately rare among people with chronic pain.

“We must take care not to stigmatise these medicines or the people who use them, and it would be wrong to frighten people who depend on them to get through their day.

“For many people with arthritis, medicines alone do not address the issues they need help with in managing their condition, such as the physical and mental health consequences, or being unable to work and cut off from hobbies, friends and community.