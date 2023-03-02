Notification Settings

Laurel Aldridge: Body found is Mackenzie Crook’s sister-in-law, police confirm

UK News

The 62-year-old was reported missing from her home in Walberton, near Arundel in West Sussex, on February 14.

Laurel Aldridge has been missing since Tuesday (Family/PA)
A body found in the search for a missing woman has been formally identified as that of Laurel Aldridge.

The 62-year-old sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook was reported missing from her home in the village of Walberton, near Arundel in West Sussex, on February 14.

Following an 11-day search, police said on Saturday that a body was found in the Tortington Lane area of the town.

Laurel Aldridge missing
Mackenzie Crook (Ian West/PA)

Formal identification has now taken place, Sussex Police confirmed on Thursday.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the force said: “Sadly the body of a woman has been found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel.

“At this stage, the family of missing Laurel Aldridge have been informed and we are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman.”

Crook – who is known for roles in The Office, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Worzel Gummidge – had made public appeals to find his wife’s sister and said her disappearance was “agonising” for the family.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the actor said he had seen “nothing but determination and stoicism” from the family during the search.

