Estranged husband of multi-millionaire could get jail term after contempt ruling

Louise Backstrom

A wealthy 33-year-old woman’s estranged husband could be given a jail term after a High Court judge ruled that he had breached orders made during a fight over money.

Multi-millionaire Louise Backstrom, who is Swedish but lives in London, said Martin Wennberg, 39, was in contempt and asked Mr Justice Peel to impose a jail sentence.

Mr Justice Peel ruled in her favour on Thursday after considering evidence at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Louise Backstrom has asked a High Court judge to hand her estranged husband a jail term (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The judge, who heard that Ms Backstrom was worth hundreds of millions of pounds, concluded that Mr Wennberg had breached court orders relating to the disclosure of information which had been made during divorce litigation.

He adjourned sentencing until later in the year.

Ms Backstrom was in court – Mr Wennberg, who is also Swedish, was not at the hearing.

Mr Justice Peel refused to adjourn the hearing because Mr Wennberg, who was represented by a lawyer, was not in court.

The judge heard that Ms Backstrom and Mr Wennberg had married in 2015 and separated in 2021.