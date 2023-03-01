Harry reveals naked truth about his love for rugby on chat show

Invictus Games â The Hague

The Duke of Sussex has revealed the depth of his love for the game of rugby – collecting signatures from England’s naked World Cup winning team.

Harry’s comments were made during an appearance on a US chat show earlier this year but aired on a later edition of the show this week, with the royal answering 15 light-hearted questions.

He joined the likes of U2 singer Bono and former first lady Michelle Obama in completing the Colbert Questionert when he was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

When asked if he had ever requested someone’s autograph he replied: “Yes, the England rugby team in 2003… at the World Cup final after a few drinks wearing an England rugby top, I was going ‘Jonny, Jonny, Mike, Mike, Lawrence come on sign my shirt’.”

Harry was in Sydney to watch the England squad, who included players Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio and Mike Tindall, beat Australia in the Rugby World Cup final.

“And they’re all there standing naked with their willies hanging out but I got all 15 signatures and was really happy with that.”

Harry smiled when Colbert quipped: “They signed it with pens, yes?”