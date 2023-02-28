Regan vows to publish SNP financial data if elected leader

Ash Regan

SNP leadership contender Ash Regan has said she will publish the party’s financial data if elected as leader.

The pledge comes as the SNP is under investigation by police over £600,000 that was crowd funded from members to fight an independence campaign.

Ms Regan specifically said on Tuesday she would publish “actual ring-fencing of funds for key electoral tests” in a push for transparency if she is chosen as leader by party members.

Dear Members of @theSNP, Today I announce my #ActionPlan to enhance transparency, accountability, and accessibility of our beloved SNP; while modernising the party's infrastructure to increase its efficiency and effectiveness. ? https://t.co/MuWTZJpEOD#voteAshRegan as Leader pic.twitter.com/ApulHAIPUK — Ash Regan MSP (@AshReganSNP) February 28, 2023

Membership figures, the former community safety minister said, would also be published.

“It’s been clear from talking to members that there is work to do, I’ve gathered up a lot of very candid sentiment that focuses on key themes of transparency, accountability, modernity and accessibility,” she said.

“Following this critical feedback I’ve set up the SNP action plan.

“As I get more feedback and as actions progress, we will revert to members and update the action plan as required.”