MP reveals she dressed up as ‘idol’ Betty Boothroyd on her 4th birthday

Baroness Betty Boothroyd

An MP revealed she dressed up as Baroness Betty Boothroyd on her fourth birthday, as she was “absolutely obsessed” with her.

Labour’s Charlotte Nichols shared the anecdote in the Commons during a special session to honour Lady Boothroyd’s life, with tributes pouring in from across the political spectrum.

The Warrington North MP told the lower chamber about the “particularly profound impact” the former Commons speaker had on her life, even if she never actually met her.

“I absolutely idolised Betty Boothroyd as a young child”, she said as she revealed she used to come home from school wanting to watch her on television.

Charlotte Nichols told MPs she was ‘absolutely obsessed’ with Betty Boothroyd as a youngster (House of Commons/PA)

Ms Nichols said: “The way that she commanded this chamber of you know, often braying oafish men and the respect that they held her in was absolutely transfixing to me.”

She added: “And there’s a picture of me on my fourth birthday, where we were allowed… at the nursery that I went to you were allowed to go in fancy dress on your birthday, and I demanded that my parents allow me to dress as Betty Boothroyd to go into nursery that day.

“As I said, she was an idol.”

The anecdote earned peals of laughter from MPs.

Ms Nichols later said she once saw Lady Boothroyd in the tea room in Westminster but “couldn’t get anything out” and “couldn’t even introduce myself to say hello”.

She concluded her speech, saying: “Yesterday hearing the news I know that I’ll never now get that opportunity.

“So I suppose what I’ve taken away from a lot of the tributes and things that I’ve heard today from people who did have that personal relationship, was probably the fact that she would have loved it if I came to tell her this story.