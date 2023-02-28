More London Underground workers to strike on Budget day

An empty platform

More London Underground workers are to go on strike on March 15 in a row over pensions, job losses and contracts.

The Rail, Martine and Transport union (RMT) said the Budget day walkout has been called in the face of station staff job losses and of a funding cut to Transport for London (TfL), which is responsible for London Underground Ltd.

Around 100,000 civil servants with the Public and Commercial Services union are also planning to strike on Budget day in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and pensions.

Tube drivers represented by the Aslef union have already announced a strike for the same day.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members will never accept job losses, attacks on their pensions or changes to working conditions in order to pay for a funding cut which is the Government’s political decision.

“Tube workers provide an essential service to the capital, making sure the city can keep moving and work long hours in demanding roles.