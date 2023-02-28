Constance Marten’s father relieved daughter found, but alarmed baby is missing

Police searching for Constance Marten's missing baby

The father of Constance Marten has said it is a huge relief that his daughter has been found, but it is “very alarming” that her baby remains missing.

Napier Marten told the Independent he loves his daughter dearly but it would have been “far better” if she and boyfriend Mark Gordon had handed themselves in earlier.

The couple were arrested on Monday on suspicion of child neglect in Brighton after several weeks avoiding the police.

A huge search is under way in Sussex for the couple’s two-month-old baby, who was born in early January and has had no medical attention since then, with his parents sleeping rough in freezing temperatures much of the time.

The pair of pink child’s earmuffs are collected by a police officer in Roedale Valley Allotments, Brighton (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Napier told the newspaper: “It is an immense relief to know my beloved daughter Constance has been found, tempered by the very alarming news her baby has yet to be found.

“For whatever reasons she and her partner went on the run, the consequences of their actions have increased many fold. It would have been far better if they had handed themselves in earlier.”

He thanked the member of the public who tipped off police about the couple’s whereabouts, as well as Metropolitan police officers for their “dogged investigation”.