What the papers say – February 27

The papers on Monday are led by the UK and EU inching closer to a conclusion on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Telegraph, The Guardian, i and Metro all report European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is flying into the UK on Monday to meet with the Prime Minister to discuss a “range of complex challenges” around the protocol.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'EU chief flies in to seal Brexit deal as revolt brews'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/8FTICcOlM0 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 26, 2023

Guardian front page, Monday 27 February 2023: Sunak and Von der Leyen to hold ‘final talks’ on revised Brexit deal pic.twitter.com/UKaVQohRks — The Guardian (@guardian) February 26, 2023

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? BREXIT: URSULA VON DER WAY TO BRITAIN ? New trade deal close as EU's chief flies in #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8FvD1SrqLa — Metro (@MetroUK) February 26, 2023

The Financial Times says Rishi Sunak could be poised to announce a deal on Monday, despite some Tory scepticism.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 27 February https://t.co/sSZruhbpA2 pic.twitter.com/Asle9OwT6D — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 26, 2023

The Daily Express carries comments from Mr Sunak, with the PM describing his new deal as “best for Britain”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with concerns that a 20% rise in energy costs in April will push 1.7 million homes into crisis.

The Sun reports the family of a murder victim will meet with Justice Secretary Dominic Raab over concerns her killer will be released after serving only half his sentence.

On tomorrow's front page: Joanna Simpson’s family to meet Dominic Raab amid fears killer may be released after serving half his sentencehttps://t.co/kePlHmnzgq pic.twitter.com/M9s5X2mORN — The Sun (@TheSun) February 26, 2023