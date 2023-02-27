‘One of a kind’ Betty Boothroyd, first woman Commons Speaker, dies

I’m very saddened to hear of the passing of my friend the Rt Hon. Betty Boothroyd, Speaker of the House of Commons 1992 – 2000.

I’d like to offer my heartfelt condolences, on behalf of the House, to Betty's family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/N0wN8Ssccb

— Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) February 27, 2023