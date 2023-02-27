Notification Settings

Former Liverpool star John Barnes given more time to clear tax debt

UK NewsPublished:

Former Watford, Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes has been given more time to clear a tax debt.

A judge in a specialist court on Monday adjourned a hearing to allow “settlement negotiations” to taken place.

Judge Sally Barber considered the case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) officials have lodged a bankruptcy petition.

Megan Vanderhook, who represented HMRC at the hearing, indicated that Barnes owed at least £200,000 – and told the judge that he had repaid £100.000.

She said an adjournment would allow “settlement negotiations” to take place.

Judge Barber said the case would be reconsidered on May 22.

Barnes, 59, who was not at the hearing, played for Watford, Liverpool, and Newcastle.

He also won 79 England caps between 1983 and 1995 – and was head coach at Celtic after ending his playing career.

