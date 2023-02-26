Body of missing hillwalker and his dog found in Glencoe

Kyle Sambrook missing

Police have confirmed the body of missing hillwalker Kyle Sambrook and his dog have been found in Glencoe.

The 33-year-old was last seen with his beagle called Bane in the Lost Valley area last weekend.

Searches were launched after he failed to return home to West Yorkshire on Tuesday as planned.

Their bodies were recovered by mountain rescue teams and the Coastguard on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Sambrook (Police Scotland/PA)

Police Scotland said: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday February 25, the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and HM Coastguard in the Glencoe area.

“They have now been identified as Kyle Sambrook and his dog Bane, who were reported missing earlier this week.

“Kyle’s family wish to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”