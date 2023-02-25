Notification Settings

Residents report houses shaking as earthquake felt in South Wales

UK NewsPublished:

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent.

The earthquake was felt by people in the Rhondda, South Wales

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 has shaken parts of Wales overnight.

The British Geological Survey said the quake, which had a depth of 3.6km (2.2 miles), happened at 11.59pm on Friday.

Its epicentre was Brynmawr in Blaenau Gwent – approximately 12 miles away from Merthyr Tydfil.

Residents throughout the region, mainly from within around 25 miles of the epicentre, reported the incident.

Reports described “the whole house was shaking”, “the rumbling and the bang woke me up”, “my bed seemed to move side to side”, and it “was like a large explosion”, the British Geological Survey said.

People on social media described hearing a loud bumping noise before their houses shook.

BBC journalist Alex Humphreys said she had felt what appeared to be a “mini earthquake” in Cardiff.

“My whole bed shook. Felt like something hit the wall,” she tweeted.

