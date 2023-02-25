Rescue operation to resume after tugboat sinks near Greenock

Tugboat capsize

A major rescue operation will resume after a tugboat sank in the Firth of Clyde near Greenock on Friday afternoon.

The vessel capsized at around 3.30pm at the Custom House Quay in the Inverclyde town.

A huge multi-agency rescue agency got under way as the police, coastguard and RNLI went to the scene after the alarm was raised.

Two people were understood to have been on the boat when it capsized.

West Scotland MSP Neil Bibby tweeted: “Very concerning news about the distressing accident off Greenock. My thoughts are with the crew, their families and the rescue team at this worrying time.”

The coastguard stood down their search at 8pm on Friday evening, with police following shortly after.

The search for the two people who were onboard will resume at 8am on Saturday.

A coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard has been responding to reports of a capsized vessel off Custom House Quay in Greenock today, February 24.

“It is believed the vessel had two crew members onboard.

“Just before 3.30pm coastguard rescue teams from Helensburgh and Greenock, a lifeboat from Helensburgh RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were sent to assist and searched the area.

“Multiple vessels on the Clyde in the vicinity of the incident also responded, including an MoD Police vessel.

“The coastguard’s involvement in the surface search was terminated at 8pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a tugboat having capsized off Custom House Quay in Greenock around 3.30pm on February 24.

“Emergency services attended, including HM Coastguard and RNLI.

“Officers, including Police Scotland’s Dive and Marine Unit and Air Support Unit, have been carrying out searches in the area and these searches will resume on the morning of February 25.