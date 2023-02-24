UK Covid-19 infections rise for third week in a row

A person taking a Covid-19 lateral flow test

Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped for the third week in a row, as most parts of the country continue to see a rise in prevalence of the virus.

Levels have increased among all adults over 25 in England, though the proportion of schoolchildren testing positive has fallen.

An estimated 1.4 million people in private households in the UK were likely to have Covid-19 in the week to February 14, up 17% from 1.2 million the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is the highest total since early January.

(PA Graphics)

A surge in the virus in the run-up to Christmas saw infections peak just below three million at the end of December.

The figure then fell for much of January, before rising again in recent weeks.

The current increase is being driven by the Omicron variant BA.2.75, which has overtaken BA.5 and its subvariants as the dominant type of coronavirus in the UK, the ONS said.

The BA.5 variant had been responsible for most Covid-19 infections in the country since the end of June 2022.

But nearly three-quarters (74.5%) of sequenced infections now belong to the BA.2.75 family, including its subvariants XBB and CH.1.1, both of which have a “growth advantage”, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Michelle Bowen, ONS head of health surveillance said: “Infections have continued to increase across most of the UK, with Northern Ireland the exception with an uncertain trend in the most recent week.

“Across age groups in England the picture is mixed. We’ve seen decreases in schoolchildren, though this data comes too early to see the impact of half-term, yet growth in all adults over the age of 25.”

In the week ending 14 February 2023, #COVID19 infections: ⬆️ increased in those aged 25 years and over⬇️ decreased in those aged 2 years to school Year 11 The trend was uncertain for those in school Year 12 to age 24 years. ➡️ https://t.co/XglddT9V54 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 24, 2023

Around one in 45 people in England is estimated to have coronavirus, up from one in 55 the previous week.

The virus continues to be least prevalent in Northern Ireland, at around one in 60 people.