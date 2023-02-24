Sturgeon’s husband running SNP leadership race ‘a conflict of interest’ – Regan

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell

An SNP leadership candidate has said Nicola Sturgeon’s husband running the contest to replace her is a “conflict of interest”.

Party chief executive Peter Murrell, who married the First Minister in 2010, is ultimately in charge of the contest to crown a replacement for his wife.

Speaking as she officially launched her campaign, Ms Regan further distanced herself from the current leadership, saying the situation “where you’ve got a party leader who’s married to the chief executive of the party” was inappropriate.

Ms Regan spoke as she was launching her campaign to become SNP leader (Jane Barlow/PA)

Asked if she believed Mr Murrell should stand down from his role within the party, which he has held since 1999, the Edinburgh Eastern MSP declined to do so.

“I think this situation that we’ve got ourselves into, where you’ve got a party leader who’s married to the chief executive of the party, I don’t think we would accept that in a corporate setting, I don’t think it’s appropriate,” she said.

“I think the fact that Peter Murrell is running this contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon is a clear conflict of interest.”

Asked if he should stand down, Ms Regan said: “I think it’s a conflict of interest, that’s my position on that.”

The statement further widens the split between Ms Regan and the top of the party after she resigned from government over opposition to gender reforms, going on to become a critic on the backbenches.