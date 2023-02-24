Scotland should have tolerance as ‘ruling ethic’ – SNP leadership hopeful Forbes

Kate Forbes and Nicola Sturgeon

Would-be first minister Kate Forbes has told how she wants to “lead Scotland into better days” – but also insisted the country must have tolerance as its “ruling ethic”.

She spoke out after a row over her religious views dominated the first week of campaigning in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as Scottish First Minister and SNP leader.

Ms Forbes suffered a backlash after she revealed she would not have voted for same-sex marriage. The Free Church of Scotland member also said that having children outside of marriage was “wrong”, according to her faith.

Writing in The Times newspaper, Ms Forbes said: “If anything can be said of me in the past week it is that I am willing to be honest and open, even at the cost of my leadership bid and my career.”

She said her “vision” for Scotland was to be “a country where tolerance is the ruling ethic, differences are welcomed, fairness is the norm”.

With the country at a “crossroads” following Ms Sturgeon’s dramatic resignation, she said she had a “radical new vision to inspire hope and confidence in these difficult days”.

Ms Forbes interrupted her maternity leave following the birth of her baby daughter last summer to run to be the next SNP leader.

She said: “I want to lead Scotland into better days. I have a vested interest in achieving this, not least for the sake of my daughter’s future.”

Kate Forbes (centre) is running against Ash Regan (left) and Humza Yousaf (right) for the job of SNP leader and first minister (Lesley Martin/Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Forbes, the current Scottish Finance Secretary, placed a strong emphasis on her economic credentials, stating: “Scotland needs a leader who is bold, brave and energised.

“My vision centres on delivering a strong growing economy that expands the tax base and reinvests in tackling poverty and making our public services sustainable.

“We need somebody competent, who voters trust, who speaks the truth, who has integrity and commitment.”

She is running against Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister Ash Regan for the top job in Scottish politics.

Ms Forbes added: “I’m the only candidate with a strong grip on the economy and our finances.

“Looking at the cost-of-living crisis, and the unrealised potential of some of Scotland’s key industries, we need to focus on the economy.

“All our work to tackle poverty and invest in public services relies on a growing economy.”

Ms Forbes pledged providing support to small and medium-sized firms would be a “greater priority” if she is the next first minister and also vowed to work with “key industries to ensure that they are well-placed to export and to attract talent”.