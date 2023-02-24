Bernard Ingham, press secretary to Margaret Thatcher, dies aged 90

Bernard Ingham

Sir Bernard Ingham, the long-standing press secretary to Margaret Thatcher, has died after a short illness, his family said.

The former journalist, who was 90, died with his family around him on Friday lunchtime, a statement said.

His son John said: “To the wider world he is known as Margaret Thatcher’s chief press secretary, a formidable operator in the political and Whitehall jungles.