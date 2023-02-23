William to take his children to visit homeless charity – just like mother Diana

Royal visit to Depaul UK

The Prince of Wales has pledged to follow in his mother’s footsteps and take his children to a homeless charity, just as Diana did with her sons.

William’s promise came when he toured The Passage, a homeless charity in central London, and met Sister Joan who remembers Diana, Princess of Wales’ private visit with William and the Duke of Sussex to meet rough sleepers in the early 1990s.

The future king officially opened two refurbished accommodation centres run by The Passage, a charity he supports as patron, during his visit and said he was more “determined than ever” to play a role in stopping the “human tragedy that is homelessness”.

Diana, Princess of Wales during a visit to the homeless charity the Passage with her sons, then Prince Harry and Prince William (The Passage)

Diana was instrumental in teaching her sons William and Harry about the issue of homelessness, taking them to meet rough sleepers during the early 1990s when they were young schoolboys to broaden their horizons.

William clasped hands with Sister Joan, from The Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul, a neighbour of The Passage, and chatted for a few minutes at the end of his visit.

In 1993, the princess and her sons first visited The Passage and it is thought this was when Sister Joan met Diana.

Sister Joan, 90, said about the princess: “She was beautiful and gentle, I cannot find the words to describe her. She was an ordinary person with no airs and graces, who could relate to anybody.

“I remember when they were signing the visitors’ book he said to his mum ‘what should I write?’ and she said ‘your name of course’.”