Police Scotland chief Sir Iain Livingstone to retire this summer

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone

Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone has announced he is stepping down after nearly six years in the top job.

Sir Iain told a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority on Thursday: “I have decided to retire from the office of chief constable later this year. I will retire from policing in the summer.”

The 56-year-old became interim chief of the force in 2017, and he was then put in charge on a permanent basis in 2018.

Sir Iain Livingstone was knighted in January (PA)

Sir Iain, who has 31 years of service in the police, was knighted earlier this year. In 2021, his term was extended to August 2025.

Announcing his resignation, he told the meeting that policing is relentless, and added: “I consider the stability which now exists will endure through and also enable a managed transition to a new chief constable over the coming months.

“I will work relentlessly to ensure this occurs.