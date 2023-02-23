Boy, 13, arrested over stabbing incident in Bournemouth

File photo dated 19/11/2021 of a police tape near a scene of a suspected crime

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenager was stabbed in Bournemouth, police said.

Dorset Police said officers were called to Mandale Road at 7.11pm on Wednesday following reports of a stabbing.

A 14-year-old boy was discovered on nearby Gladdis Road having sustained a single stab wound.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police said a 13-year-old boy from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police cordons are in place in Gladdis Road and Mandale Road as investigators carry out their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Katie Starkie, of Bournemouth CID, said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information that may assist our investigation, to please get in contact with us.

“I am particularly keen to speak to two men who were travelling in a pick-up truck and flagged officers down at the scene as I believe they may have witnessed some or all of the incident. We believe they turned right at the end of Mandale Road into Turbary Park Road.

“I understand this incident will cause great concern to residents and the wider community and they can expect to see an enhanced police presence over the coming days while we carry out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be in the area and can be approached with any direct concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 22:652.