What the papers say – February 22

British newspapers

The Wednesday papers are led by a war of words between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

The Times leads with the Russian president using a state of the nation address to announce the country would abandon its arms control treaty with the US.

Wednesday’s TIMES: “Putin signals the return of Cold War nuclear tests” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e5vsn5CPQv — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 21, 2023

The Daily Mail and The Independent carry the US president’s response, with Mr Biden saying at an address in Poland: “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia.”

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to Ukraine as the anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches.

Wednesday’s Daily MIRROR: “It’s OK to be scared but we fight” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZfgUSe24Xg — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 21, 2023

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is exploring the option of a 5% public sector pay rise, while The Daily Telegraph says ministers believe the figure should be 3.5%.

Wednesday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Sunak weighs 5% public sector pay rise after £30bn Treasury windfall” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dva22Piwm7 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 21, 2023

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Public sector to be offered 3.5pc raise'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/QP45LwkbAJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 21, 2023

It comes as The Guardian leads with the Royal College of Nursing agreeing to pause major strike action while engaging with the Government in “intensive talks” over pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 22 February 2023: Nurses pause strike action to enter 'intensive' pay talks pic.twitter.com/VX1t6kfgDf — The Guardian (@guardian) February 21, 2023

The Daily Express and Daily Star say supermarkets have warned a shortage of tomatoes has expanded to include other fresh produce and is likely to last weeks.

Front page: Rationing of fruit and veg to last weeks #TomorrowsPapersToday Nurse strikes on hold: https://t.co/amkHLnobzC pic.twitter.com/vMG7kjL9vL — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 21, 2023

According to The Sun, the family of an alleged domestic abuse victim have blamed her death on Lancashire Police.

The i reports Mr Sunak has called the bluff of Tory ministers who threatened to resign over the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Wednesday's front page: Resign if you want to, Sunak tells ministers as he calls Tory rebels' bluff on Brexit deal#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aYfEePQsLM — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 21, 2023

And Metro says a misconduct hearing has heard a former Metropolitan Police officer made derogatory comments about Katie Price’s son in a WhatsApp group with other officers which contained sustained discriminatory content.