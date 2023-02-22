Ukrainian mother forced to flee home says UK people are ‘angels’ for donating

Disasters Emergency Committee chief executive Saleh Saeed

A Ukrainian mother forced to flee her home has thanked the UK public for donating to help those affected by the conflict, saying they are “angels of kindness”.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has become the biggest charity donor to the response inside Ukraine, and to the regional refugee response, raising more than £400 million since it was launched in March 2022.

The organisation said the money has gone towards supporting work in communities, tackling homelessness, trauma and emergency responses and is “testimony to the generosity of the British people”.

Among those supported is Polina, a social worker and mother of three young boys who fled Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine when she was six months pregnant, and is being housed in DEC-supported accommodation.

“The generosity the UK public has shown for the appeal has been incredible, especially given the challenges at home. Thanks to the £400 million raised, DEC charities are providing a lifeline to millions of people affected by the conflict in Ukraine" – Hannah Richards, DEC pic.twitter.com/qb93tUBjMV — DEC (@decappeal) February 3, 2023

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed, who recently visited the country to see the work being carried out, told the PA news agency: “There was a huge gratitude and appreciation for the support of the British public.

“Polina, for example, said ‘you are angels of kindness’ and wanted me to pass on the thanks to the British public for their support.

“But also this inspired and motivated people for themselves to support each other and also share what they have with others.

“Others were saying to me if we can receive all this support from people halfway around the world, we are also able to share what we have with our fellow countrymen and women alike.

“So I think is incredibly inspiring.”

The UK Government match-funded £25 million of public donations to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, its largest ever commitment through UK Aid Match.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly.

Mr Saeed said the appeal has been one of the biggest launched in the DEC’s history.

He went on: “To everyone that’s donated and supported this appeal, thank you.

“Your support is making a huge difference on the ground. I’ve seen how funds provided by the DEC, given by the British public, are making a difference.

“People are able to get the support they need, whether it’s a warm room, a warm flat, or to get the trauma care they need for their children.

“Above all, it gives them hope that people out there care for them and that they are supported to rebuild their lives and that’s only been made possible with the kind support of the British people and others who’ve donated to the appeal, for that an incredible thank you.”