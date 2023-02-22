Camilla misses royal visit with King as she continues to recover from Covid

Over 2 million meals delivered to people in need because of your generosity towards our #EmptyPlateAppeal.

Thank you for your support & your kindness in caring for our community.

To help us continue to feed #Londoners in need, you You can donate here: https://t.co/wQESxxHhx9 pic.twitter.com/ohgkF9fNiP

— thefelixproject (@felixprojectuk) January 20, 2023