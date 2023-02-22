Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Call for ‘full independent review’ into police handling of Nicola Bulley case

UK NewsPublished:

Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner said the public feel ‘there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation’.

Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley

Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner has asked the College of Policing to carry out a “full independent review” into the handling of the Nicola Bulley case.

Conservative PCC Andrew Snowden said the public “understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information”.

He was speaking after the police watchdog launched an investigation into a welfare check conducted by a Lancashire Constabulary officer at Ms Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.

On Wednesday, an inquest opening heard that the 45-year-old mother-of-two was identified by her dental records.

Mr Snowden said the review would have three clear areas of focus: investigation and search, communication and public engagement, and the releasing of personal information.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News