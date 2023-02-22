Call for ‘full independent review’ into police handling of Nicola Bulley case

Nicola Bulley

Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner has asked the College of Policing to carry out a “full independent review” into the handling of the Nicola Bulley case.

Conservative PCC Andrew Snowden said the public “understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information”.

He was speaking after the police watchdog launched an investigation into a welfare check conducted by a Lancashire Constabulary officer at Ms Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.

On Wednesday, an inquest opening heard that the 45-year-old mother-of-two was identified by her dental records.