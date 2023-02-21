Notification Settings

Woman charged with attempted murder of three children appears in court

UK News
Published:

The 34-year-old was arrested after a four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries.

Court stock

A woman accused of attempting to murder three children has made her first crown court appearance.

The 34-year-old was arrested after a four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries at a house in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, earlier this month.

Appearing via video link at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, the woman spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth.

She was not asked to enter pleas to the three attempted murder charges during the brief hearing.

Judge Geoffrey Marson KC set a provisional trial date of July 17, with the next hearing scheduled for April 28.

Remanding the defendant in custody, the judge told her: “If a trial is necessary in your case it will take place on July 17 and there will be hearings in your case on April 28 and June 12.

“So far as those latter hearings are concerned I’m content for you to appear over prison link and you will be remanded in custody.”



