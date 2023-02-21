‘Definitely don’t eat that one’ – Kate tries her hand at making pancakes

Kate flips a pancake

The Princess of Wales has joked her children may boycott her pancakes after she branded her attempts at a Shrove Tuesday treat as unfit to eat.

Kate laughed as she struggled to free the batter mix from a frying pan, but successfully tossed it when she joined residents from a nursing home enjoying the annual event.

Before she started, the princess predicted a culinary mishap, telling Anna Wright, head chef at Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough: “I always seem to get my pancakes stuck either in the pan or the ceiling or the floor.”

The Princess of Wales meets staff and residents (Hannah McKay/PA)

After pouring the batter into a frying pan, Kate keenly watched it, spatula in hand, asking Ms Wright for advice.

Kate said: “This is where I go wrong, I obviously try and turn them too quickly.”

Conscious of the large number of residents, staff and press silently watching, the princess quipped: “I wish there was, like, music going on.”

Kate joked about her Shrove Tuesday efforts – but was given a round of applause after successfully tossing a pancake (Hannah McKay/PA)

Laughing, she added: “Maybe the children won’t want to do pancakes… ‘Mummy we’ve seen you do it – no way’.”