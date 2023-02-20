Writing music for King’s coronation is ‘amazing honour’, says composer

Paul Mealor

A university composer has said it is an “amazing honour” to be commissioned by the King to write a piece of music for his coronation.

Professor Paul Mealor, University of Aberdeen composer, is one of 12 people selected to create new pieces of music for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The works will include an anthem written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a coronation march created by Patrick Doyle.

Charles has personally selected the musical programme, which has been designed to showcase a range of musical talent and styles from the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey (Victoria Jones/PA)

Prof Mealor said: “It is the most amazing honour to be asked to produce a piece of music for such an important historic occasion.

“We have a King who has shown great support for a wide variety of music over many years and is a passionate advocate for music.

“It is a privilege to be a part of an occasion of this scale. Many of us will not experience another coronation in our lifetimes.”

The coronation will feature six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission, specially composed for the occasion by British composers whose styles include classical, sacred, film, television and musical theatre.

It is not the first time that Prof Mealor has composed music for the King and the Queen Consort, who is chancellor of the University of Aberdeen.

The King and Queen Consort have previously heard music by Professor Paul Mealor (Chris Jackson/PA)

He said: “Once the adrenaline of being selected for this honour wears off, it is rather daunting to begin putting pencil to manuscript and trusting that what you write will be worthy of such a stage.

“I am grateful to have been given this wonderful opportunity following on from a number of previous occasions where I have written for both His Majesty and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

“A decade ago, I was busy preparing music for Her Majesty The Queen Consort’s installation as the University’s Chancellor.

“During her tenure, Her Majesty has been an active supporter of our university music and opportunities to showcase it do not get any bigger than the coronation.”