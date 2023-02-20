Newcastle fans raise funds in memory of Christian Atsu who died in Turkey quake

The 31-year-old had been playing for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, but still has family living in the north east of England.



A spokesperson for Talk of Tyneside said: “Christian Atsu was a well-loved figure on Tyneside and this has been highlighted by the scale of tributes paid to him by Newcastle United Football club and its fans.



“Following his passing, we were hoping to find a way to give supporters a way to show appreciation for his service to the club, and raising money for a fantastic charity that he worked with feels like the perfect way to do so.”



Ellie Milner, from Arms Around The Child, said: “Christian touched the lives of so many with his charity work, we are determined to keep his legacy alive by raising funds to finish the school buildings in Senya Beraku – and support the children he loved so much.”