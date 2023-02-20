Dame Angela McLean appointed as new Government chief scientific adviser

Dame Angela McLean

Professor Dame Angela McLean has been appointed as the new Government chief scientific adviser (GCSA).

Currently chief scientific adviser for the Ministry of Defence, she will be the first woman to hold the role and will take up the post on April 1, taking over from Sir Patrick Vallance.

The GCSA provides independent scientific advice to the Prime Minister – who makes the appointment – and members of Cabinet.

They also advise the Government on aspects of policy on science and technology, a role that came to the forefront during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus in July 2021 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I’m delighted that Dame Angela is taking on this role to advise the Government on how we make this happen – building on Sir Patrick’s instrumental work over the past five years, which included helping the country through some of our greatest challenges from the pandemic to climate change.”

Dame Angela said: “I am delighted to take on this role at such an important time in our country for science innovation and technology.

“All of us in government are going to greatly miss Sir Patrick, and I look forward to working with colleagues to build on the work he has led during his time as GCSA.

“My long-term mentor, the late Lord Robert May, held the post of GCSA between 1995 and 2000 and that personal connection adds a particular depth to my sense of honour in being asked to take on this role.”

Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “The UK is starting a hugely exciting new chapter in our future in scientific innovation and I congratulate Dame Angela McLean on her appointment as the new Government chief scientific adviser.

“Dame Angela is well respected across the science community and I hope this appointment will inspire more women and young girls to see Stem subjects as an exciting career choice.”

Dame Angela is a professor of mathematical biology in the Department of Zoology at Oxford University.