Wednesday’s jackpot an estimated £5.3 million after no Saturday winner

National Lottery stock

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot is an estimated £5.3 million after no player scooped the top prize on Saturday.

The winning Lotto numbers were 09, 35, 49, 52, 53, 58 – and the bonus ball was 29.

Set of balls 2 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

No one matched all six main numbers to win the jackpot but three ticket-holders matched five out of six along with the bonus ball to bag £1 million each.

Some 46 players got five out of six alone to win £1,750 each.

There was no winner of the top prize of £350,000 in the Lotto HotPicks, which had the same numbers as for the Lotto draw.

But two players matched four out of five numbers to scoop £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 11, 19, 34, 36 and the Thunderball number was 06.