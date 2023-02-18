People urged to check outbuildings for Mackenzie Crook’s missing sister-in-law

We're continuing to be concerned for the welfare of Laurel Aldridge, 62, from Walberton.

She's vulnerable and hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

More details about Laurel and how to report any information can be found ➡️ https://t.co/NoSRmY1KYy pic.twitter.com/94MrrDsmlh

— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) February 18, 2023