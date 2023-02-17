Scottish Labour vows to merge health boards to slash red tape

Hospital ward

A Scottish Labour government would merge the country’s 14 health boards into just three in a bid to cut red tape, the party’s health spokeswoman has announced.

Speaking at the party’s conference in Edinburgh, Jackie Baillie said the change would cut out the need for senior managers, human resource and public relations staff, saving as much as £20 million.

Spending on health and social care in 2022-23 sat at more than £18 billion.

It is understood that under Labour’s plans, the health service would re-arrange into north, east and west boards, subject to consultation with stakeholders.

Jackie Baillie was speaking to Scottish Labour’s spring conference (PA)

Speaking to delegates, Ms Baillie said: “At the moment we have 31 health and social care partnerships, 14 territorial health boards, eight special boards, three regulatory boards – each of these have a chief executive, directors of finance, directors of HR, and an army of spin doctors.

“The cost of that alone is over £20 million.

“As the performance of our NHS has declined, the amount of bureaucracy and the number of senior managers has soared – that is the wrong priority.

“That’s why today I can announce that Scottish Labour will cut the red tape, and reduce the number of territorial boards to three and we will merge the special boards.

“By doing this, we will push decision-making down to the local level, we’ll empower clinicians and we’ll focus on supporting frontline staff.

“Just think, £20 million would pay for over 700 nurses – I know which one I would prefer.

“The people of Scotland don’t care where the health board headquarters are.

“But they do care about being able to access their GP close to home and specialist services at their local hospital.”

Ms Baillie also put the occupants of Downing Street and Bute House “on notice”, telling delegates: “Labour is back in business and we are coming for your job.”