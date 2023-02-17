Prison officer denies ‘right wing terrorism’ offences

Sheffield Crown Court

A prison officer has denied terrorism offences including possessing a document called The White Resistance Manual.

Ashley Neil Sharp, 42, of Cudworth, Barnsley, pleaded not guilty to a charge of disseminating a terrorist document and another of possession of a document containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Sharp entered his pleas at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

Wearing a blue three-piece suit, a white shirt and a black tie, he told the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC: “I believe I am innocent.”

Sharp was given conditional bail and will appear at the same court again for his trial on May 2.

A previous hearing heard how the dissemination charge relates to an allegation he posted a link to a file entitled Mr BondMusic to an extreme right-wing channel named The White Stag Athletics Club.