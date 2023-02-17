Man admits assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at north London derby

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

A 35-year-old man has admitted assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the north London derby.

Ramsdale, 24, was kicked in the back shortly after the Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League match on January 15.

Joseph Watts pleaded guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court to assault by beating, going on to an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile on to a football playing area.

The court heard Ramsdale had been celebrating the victory and collecting his belongings from behind the goal when he was attacked.

Watts, a Tottenham supporter, ran down the stairs from where he was sitting, climbed over a barrier and on to an advertising banner before kicking Ramsdale, who was turned away from him.

He then ran back into the stands.

Ramsdale, in a victim statement read to the court, said he saw a masseuse because his back felt “heavy”, but there were no marks.

He went on: “I’ve never had someone enter the pitch and kick me, I don’t think it’s acceptable that I should be assaulted at work.”

The England international also told of being wary of similar incidents happening in the future.

Watts, who admitted being drunk, having had six pints, also threw four coins towards the pitch.

Joseph Watts arrives at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Watts, of Dalston in Hackney, east London, appeared in person to confirm his name, age and address before entering the pleas.

He is said to be of good previous character.