Berlin spy case shows ‘potential failings’ in vetting system, says ex-MI6 spy

Christopher Steele

The case of a Russian spy discovered in the UK’s Berlin embassy throws up “potential failings” in vetting procedures, former MI6 officer Christopher Steele said.

David Smith, a former security guard at the British embassy in Germany, was jailed on Friday for more than 13 years for betraying his country and selling secrets to Russia.

The Old Bailey heard that he was motivated by his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and hatred of the UK when he began collecting classified documents in 2018.

Mr Steele told Sky News that Smith’s ideological motivation was “quite unusual”.

“I think there are a couple of things which stand out from this case, from what we are seeing at the moment,” he said.

“The first was, as you say, that he, although he was a low-level agent, that he was actually motivated ideologically as well as financially, which is quite unusual.

“The second was that he had been married to a Ukrainian woman.

“We don’t know the ins and outs of that, but clearly that would stand out as significant in a potential vetting interview.

“And I think that whilst we are all relieved and very pleased that he has been caught and has received a serious custodial sentence, the case does throw up potential failings, both in vetting and in procedures in that particular embassy.”

Mr Steele said the UK is one of Russia’s “main targets” because it is a “very strong supporter” of Ukraine.

Asked if Russia’s espionage had become “more aggressive” since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, he said: “I suspect it probably has, although the techniques have probably changed to some extent because of the number of expulsions of identified intelligence officers from western capitals.

“But I think clearly when it comes to when a country is at war, as Russia is – whether they like to admit it or not – they’re going to step up their operations.

“They’re going to step up their appetite for taking risks and for throwing large amounts of resources at the main targets, and, of course, Britain is one of those being a very strong supporter of Ukraine.

“And places like Germany are good hunting grounds I think for the Russians and have been historically.”

Mr Steele was the author of the so-called Steele dossier, which included allegations that US president Donald Trump had been “compromised” by the Russian security service, the FSB, and taken part in “perverted sexual acts which have been arranged/monitored by the FSB”. Mr Trump denied the claims.