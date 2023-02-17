Asda announces 10% pay rise for hourly-paid store workers

Asda sign

Supermarket giant Asda has announced a 10% pay increase for its hourly-paid store workers.

Rates will rise to £11 an hour from April and £11.11 from July.

The company said it is investing a record £141 million this year to boost hourly pay rates for more than 115,000 staff who work across its 633 stores.

This follows an 8% pay increase for hourly-paid retail workers during 2022.

In addition, all eligible hourly-paid store staff who have been with Asda for more than three months will receive a bonus payment for 2022.

The new rates of pay are higher than the Government’s National Living Wage and the voluntary Real Living Wage recommended by the Living Wage Foundation.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “We appreciate the great job that our store colleagues do representing Asda while serving customers day in and day out.

“We know that rising living costs are affecting customers and colleagues alike and recognise we have a responsibility to support them during these challenging times.

“This is why we have made a record investment of £141 million to increase pay for retail colleagues by 10% this year.”