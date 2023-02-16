Notification Settings

What the papers say – February 16

UK NewsPublished:

A politician’s shock resignation leads many of the papers on Thursday.

British newspapers
The front pages focus on Nicola Sturgeon’s unexpected resignation as Scotland’s First Minister, as well as the latest in the search for missing mother Nicola Bulley.

The Guardian reports Ms Sturgeon has quit due to the “brutality” of politics, with The Telegraph saying she was brought down by her “radical” approach to transgender rights.

The Daily Mail suggests the move has “plunged Scotland into turmoil”, while The Times describes it as a “huge boost to unionism” and i says the “independence dream fades”.

The Independent asks if it is the “end of Scottish independence” as the Financial Times reports the SNP are “at the crossroads”.

Metro refers to Ms Sturgeon’s departure and Jeremy Corbyn being banned from standing for Labour as the “changing of the old guard”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express and Daily Mirror cover the announcement by Lancashire Police revealing missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley had “significant issues with alcohol”.

And Daily Star instructs its readers to “form an orderly queue” after Britons were offered a move to Australia where they can “live next to the beach and get a pay rise”.

