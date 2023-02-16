Royal Mail workers vote to continue strikes campaign

Industrial strike

Royal Mail workers have voted overwhelmingly to continue with a campaign of industrial action in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

A fresh ballot of members of the Communication Workers Union showed almost 96% were in favour of more strikes unless the deadlock is broken.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said it was a “stunning” result which showed that Royal Mail workers were determined to continue campaigning against plans to introduce changes in the company.

He revealed that talks have been held with Royal Mail’s chairman and new members of the board with a view to “refresh” talks to try to reach an agreement.

Royal Mail workers have staged a series of strikes in recent months, including in the busy run up to Christmas.

A row of Royal Mail delivery vans parked at Mount Pleasant Mail Centre in London (Yui Mok/PA)

No new strikes have been announced but the union’s postal executive will meet next week to discuss the next move.

Mr Ward said he believed the Royal Mail board had intervened to allow a different approach to be made.

“The ball is in their court now,” he said.

“We are hopeful that a different process can facilitate an agreement.

“If it does not, the postal executive will meet next Wednesday and we will trigger the mandate for strike action – but that is not what we want to do.”

The union has been highly critical of Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson, who has been recalled to be questioned next week by MPs on the business select committee about the dispute.