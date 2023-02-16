Postpone SNP special conference due to leadership race, says Flynn

Stephen Flynn

The SNP’s special conference should be postponed to allow for a leadership race, the party’s Westminster leader has said.

Following the decision of the UK Supreme Court that Holyrood could not legislate for another referendum, Nicola Sturgeon announced the party would meet on March 19 to discuss next steps – where she would back using the next general election as a de facto referendum.

But with the First Minister’s shock announcement of her resignation on Wednesday, the conference has been cast into doubt.

Speaking to Sky News, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “The de facto referendum was obviously put forward by the First Minister and we were going to be discussing and debating the merits of that at that party conference.

“I personally think that party conference should be paused, for obvious reasons.

“I think the new leader should have the opportunity and indeed the space to set out their position, their values and their intentions going forward.

“So that would be my take in relation to that. I think it’s sensible that we do hit the pause button on that conference and allow the new leader the opportunity to set out their vision.”

SNP president Mike Russell, speaking to the BBC on Thursday, also said there may be a need to delay the event until a new leader has been selected, suggesting it was “unlikely” the race would be over by then.

“Therefore there is a question to be asked about whether that should be postponed while a leader comes into place,” he said.

He added: “I think that’s a matter that needs to be discussed.”