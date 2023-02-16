Notification Settings

Man denies animal cruelty offences over dead cats found in north London

David Avhanvhondo, 56, is charged with carrying out a prohibited procedure and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court

A man has appeared in court to deny animal cruelty offences after a number of dead cats were left in public spaces in north London, police said.

David Avhanvhondo, 56, is charged with carrying out a prohibited procedure and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

He appeared on Monday at Highbury Magistrates’ Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to both offences.

It comes after concerns were raised by members of the public following the discovery of a number of dead cats in the vicinity of the Pleydell Estate, Islington, between September 2022 and February.

Officers later made an arrest at about 4am on Sunday on suspicion of animal cruelty offences.

The Metropolitan Police did not specify how the defendant is accused of causing suffering to an animal or how many were found dead.

Avhanvhondo, of King Square, London, was released on bail and will appear at the same court on Tuesday 28 February.

