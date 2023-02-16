Man accused of ‘beheading’ cats found in north London denies animal cruelty

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court – London

A man accused of decapitating a number of cats after around 20 were found dead in public spaces in north London has appeared in court.

David Avhanvhondo, 56, is alleged to have mutilated some of the animals between September last year and February.

It comes after concerns were raised by members of the public following the discovery of a number of dead cats in the vicinity of the Pleydell Estate, Islington.

Plain-clothes Metropolitan Police officers later made an arrest at about 4am on Sunday on suspicion of animal cruelty offences.

It is understood that investigators are still working through the reports, with around 20 cats identified so far.

According to the charges, Avhanvhondo allegedly “caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely cats, by an act, namely cutting their faces off and decapitating them”.

He is also accused of carrying out a prohibited procedure on a protected animal contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

On Monday, Avhanvhondo, of King Square, London, attended Highbury Magistrates’ Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to both counts.